AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in East Austin on Sunday afternoon.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened near the intersection of Hidalgo and Calles streets, near Pleasant Valley Road, just after 1:30 p.m.
The man in his 40s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known.
