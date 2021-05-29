Police searching for suspect in East Austin drive-by shooting

APD said the suspect, a passenger, fired multiple rounds in the direction of police officers. He fled the scene immediately after.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in East Austin on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened at the 700-900 block of Bedford St. around 2 a.m.

The suspect, a passenger, allegedly fired multiple rounds in the direction of Austin police officers. He fled the scene immediately after.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored 2014-2020 Chevrolet Impala, possibly dark gray or black.

Police said the driver was a Black man in his mid-20s to 30s, while the passenger and shooter was a Black man in his mid-20s or 30s with a short fade haircut.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-472-TIPS.