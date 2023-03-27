2 juveniles arrested over series of armed robberies in East Austin

Police said the robberies occurred on Thursday morning, with the first at 11th and Waller streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested after five armed robberies within the same morning in East Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the first incident happened on Thursday, March 23, around 4:55 a.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and Waller Street. Two victims were walking when one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. Before leaving the scene, the suspect took a purse and a workbag with tools, police said.

The four other armed robberies happened similarly. In two cases, the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the five robberies occurred in the following locations:

4:55 a.m. – Intersection of East 11th Street and Waller Street

5:01 a.m. – 800 block of Chalmers Ave.

6 a.m. – 1300 block of Crossing Place

6:30 a.m. – 1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road

8:10 a.m. – 1500 block of New York Ave.

Investigators were able to identify two juvenile suspects based on the location of the crimes, descriptions of the suspects and the way in which the crimes were committed.

APD said the two juveniles are also suspects in several auto thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.