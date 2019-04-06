AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, an East Austin apartment complex has a bee problem.

It's an issue residents at Eagle Creek Apartments are wanting to see fixed sooner rather than later because the bees make for less than ideal neighbors.

They're causing a bit of a headache for resident Denise Banks.

"Right now, they're right there," said Banks, swatting a bee from her face. "Right up there, and there was a ton of them right there and if you look, they're going up the tunnel of the hole."

She said this has been a problem for a while. First, the bees swarmed on the outside of the building, then they started crawling into the wall.

"It's not my comfortable – that's my front door right there," Banks said. "Last year, they were right here, that's where the guy, he sealed all that up."

A beekeeper pulled out 8,000 bees last year. This year, Banks thinks there must be more, based on the swarm she saw.

"So what are we supposed to do? We live here," she said.

It's led to conversations between residents.

"Do you have any pictures with you?" Banks asked a neighbor.

"No, I didn't even take a picture. I wasn't thinking because I was thinking they was gonna take care of it," the neighbor answered.

As long as the bees are by her apartment, Banks won't let her grandchildren out to play.

"We have other kids in apartments, we don't let them come outside. They usually come outside, and I sit and play," Banks said. "I don't even let them come out there because it's just too dangerous."

Which is why she is planning on moving out, hoping her next neighbors are a little better and a little less buzzy.

The manager of Eagle Creek Apartments said they are aware of the bees and are trying to get them removed as soon as possible. But the pest control company they normally contract through doesn't deal with bees.

