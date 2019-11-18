AUSTIN, Texas — Two men have died and multiple others were injured in a East Austin crash Sunday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the crash was first reported at 9:05 p.m. in the area of Colfax Drive and N. Imperial Drive.

ATCEMS said there were a total of six patients from the crash: the two men who died, two females in their 20s, one female child and one more person who refused treatment. The adult females were taken to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries and the female child was taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries, EMS said.

EMS said to expect a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area.

