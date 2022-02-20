One person killed after being struck by car in northeast Austin

Three others were injured in the incident early Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after being struck by a car in northeast Austin early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. at the 1000 block of E. Anderson Lane eastbound, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while three others were injured. One was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.