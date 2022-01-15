Five people injured after crash involving pedestrians in northeast Austin

Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people have been injured after crash involving “at least” two vehicles and two pedestrians in northeast Austin on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 11:54 a.m. at 1400 E. Anderson Lane eastbound, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two adults were declared trauma alerts and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with minor injuries. A fifth person refused EMS transport.

#ATCEMS is on scene of a Auto vs Pedestrian Collision at 1400 E Anderson Ln Eb (11:54). #ATCEMSMedics reported at least 2 vehicles & 2 pedestrians involved, with a total of 7 patients involved in the incident. 2 adult patients have been declared Trauma Alerts, more info to follow — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 15, 2022

No other information is available at this time.