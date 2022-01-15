Five people injured after crash involving pedestrians in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people have been injured after crash involving “at least” two vehicles and two pedestrians in northeast Austin on Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 11:54 a.m. at 1400 E. Anderson Lane eastbound, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Two adults were declared trauma alerts and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with minor injuries. A fifth person refused EMS transport.
No other information is available at this time.
