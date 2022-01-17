Child critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in North Austin

Three others were injured following the crash on East Anderson Lane on Monday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are injured, including one child, after a multi-vehicle crash in North Austin on Monday night.

The crash happened at the 700 block of the E. Anderson Lane eastbound service road just before 10 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two people were pinned following the crash.

One child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATCEMS said the child was possibly ejected from the car in the crash.

An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pinned passengers, an adult and a teenager, were freed by around 10:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with serious injuries, while the adult refused treatment.

Four ambulances were on the scene, as well as Austin Fire Department crews and the Austin Police Department.

Motorists are told to expect delays and traffic closures in the area.

No other information is available at this time.