AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after a crash in northeast Austin on Saturday morning.

A single car was involved in the crash on East Anderson Lane, just west of Highway 183 and 290. The crash happened just after 1 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead a short time later, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The cause of the crash is not known.