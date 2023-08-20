Preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits northwest of Los Angeles in California's Central Coast

The USGS reports that the quake hit at 2:41 p.m.

OJAI, Calif. — On a day the region was already coping with a major tropical storm, a powerful earthquake centered in Ventura County shook most of Southern California Sunday.

The USGS reports that the preliminary magnitude 5.1 quake hit at 2:41 p.m. in the area of Ojai.

It was quickly followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of them measuring a magnitude of 3.6.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage attributed to the quake, but it was widely felt across the region, with shaking felt across Los Angeles County's South Bay and into Riverside County.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the shaker appeared to have been preceded to a series of foreshocks that began Saturday morning.

The quake occurred on a day the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which weakened into a tropical storm before it made landfall, was bringing heavy rain across Southern California and had first-responders already on high alert.