Eanes ISD hosts fentanyl awareness event

Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office and families who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses spoke at the presentation.

Eanes ISD held an event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday evening.

Monique Kleck is a concerned parent who attended the event. She explained why the presentation was beneficial to her.

"I think it's a long time coming that they talk about it and start doing stuff to help kids and people getting Narcan and things like that can save someone's life," Kleck said.

Eanes ISD is the latest school district in the area to raise awareness about the drug among students. The increased attention on fentanyl comes after Hays CISD reported that four students died from suspected overdoses last year.

Since then, Hays CISD and community leaders have hosted educational events in an effort to prevent more student deaths. Law enforcement officials have committed more resources to track overdoses and apprehend those who may be selling the drug.

In 2022, the City of Austin reached a record number of fentanyl overdoses. In 2021, 118 overdoses were reported in the City and that number was reached within the first six months of 2022.