Eanes ISD condemns video showing recent graduates using offensive language

A video posted on social media showed recent Westlake graduates drinking and using offensive language.

WESTLAKE, Texas — Officials with Eanes ISD are trying to make it clear – racism will not be tolerated in their schools.

This comes after an offensive video made its way online involving recent graduates.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, school board members, administrators and campus principals released a statement saying, "'recently a group of Westlake graduates videoed themselves using language no one should, and engaging in behavior that diminishes every one of us."

The offensive video was taken on Snapchat and later posted on Twitter. It shows teenagers drinking, while one of them screams obscenities and uses the N-word.

School officials will not confirm if that particular video is the one they're referring to, but they say their main concern is publicly condemning racism.