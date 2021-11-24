Take it Easy! Eagles flying into Austin next year

The legendary rock band is bringing its Hotel California 2022 tour to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas' new Moody Center is going to be such a lovely place next year.

The Eagles announced the band will be making a stop in Austin for its Hotel California 2022 tour!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming on Thursday, May 19, about a month after the new Moody Center officially opens.

Select ticket sales kick off on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. with general access available on Dec. 3 also at 10 a.m.

Ticketmaster offers the following tips to help you make sure you snag tickets:

Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins.

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name, top of page.

For more information, click here.