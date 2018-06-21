Once the clouds gave way to a clear sky, it was not the typical blue that we are used to. There was a hint of brown mixed in that slightly dimmed the sun. You were not seeing things. It was sand and dirt that traveled from over 5,000 miles away.

This is the time of year where large plumes of dust churn up over the Sahara Desert in Africa and cross the Atlantic Ocean. Below is a NASA satellite image of what this looks like from space.

Credit: nesdis.noaa.gov

The brown coloring shows off the hundreds of millions of tons of dust that fly in the air before moving towards central Texas.

Wind Storms Over Africa

In order for this phenomenon to happen, big wind storms take shape over the desert.



A tight pressure gradient between high and low pressure help to increase wind speed. In turn, this picks up any loose sand or dirt and throws it several thousand feet above the ground. Once the dust is elevated, then the trade winds take over.

Trade Winds Carry Dust

Trade winds over the Atlantic Ocean in the mid-levels of the atmosphere are consistently blowing from east to west. In other words, a steady conveyor belt of wind drive the dust all the way across the ocean to Texas. With so much dust over the Atlantic, it makes the air so dry that tropical activity typically shuts down. Tropical "cyclones" need a moist, warm, and quiet environment at all levels to grow. If one ingredient is not present, like moisture, don't count on any new named storms.

Once the dust travels to the Lone Star State, you can expect the blue sky to turn brown and reducing air quality.

One positive, sunrises and sunsets look spectacular.

Expect light amounts of dust Friday and this weekend, and for this pattern to occur several times this summer.

