AUSTIN, Texas — WARNING: This story include graphic images some might find disturbing.

APD Animal Cruelty is investigating after a duck was shot with an arrow and another was reportedly beaten to death at the Arboretum Duck Pond in northwest Austin.

A member of the public spotted the duck with an arrow through its left wing and reported the incident to Austin Animal Control.

Tracey Su, who found the duck at the picnic area across from the boat ramp, said the bird’s brother was beaten to death and there was a bloody log on the grass nearby.

A Wildlife Animal Protection Officer was able to capture the duck who was shot with the arrow and take it to the Austin Wildlife Rescue, according to Jennifer Olohan at Animal Services.

“They were able to save it and it’s recovering now,” said Olohan.

In addition to the duck’s wound on its wing, it also had a deep puncture on its face, Austin Wildlife Rescue executive director Hayley Hudnall said. The duck will stay with Austin Wildlife Rescue while it heals, before being released to a safer location.

“If someone sees an injured animal like this duck, they can bring it to AWR if they can safely capture it,” said Hudnall. “If not they can report it to Austin Animal Control and they can transport it to us. If they see anyone causing an animal harm, they should report that as well.”

While Animal Services cannot confirm the bloodied log found nearby was related to the other duck’s death, an investigation is ongoing.

