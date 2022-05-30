Dry conditions prompt fire warnings for Travis County

Due to low lake levels throughout Central Texas, some Austinites are being asked to conserve water.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of people may be spending time out on the water this Memorial Day. But due to low lake levels, some Austinites are being asked to conserve water.

Austin is moving from what's called the "conservation stage" to Stage 1 of the City's drought contingency plan.

During Stage 1, the City reduces the number of hours for using automatic irrigation systems from 15 hours to 13 hours.

Throughout the conservation period, residents can use automatic watering systems from midnight to 8 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The Travis County Commissioner's Court also wants to remind people on this holiday that outdoor burning in unprohibited areas is a public safety hazard.

Travis County currently has a burn ban if effect that is set to expire June 8. Violations of the ban can lead to misdemeanor charges and fines up to $500.

When it comes to fire safety, the City says when burning a fire in homes and apartments, the fire must be at least 25 feet from structures and other flammable materials.

With portable outdoor fireplaces like firepits, the flame must be at least 15 feet from structures and other flammable materials

During a burn ban residents cannot:

Burn any combustible material outside of a designated area which contains all flames or sparks

Engage in any activity outdoors that could allow flames or sparks to result in a fire unless done it's a space designed to protect the spread of fire

If you're wondering if you can still cook outside during a burn ban, according to fire marshal, you can. Open flame cooking can be done outdoors, but the flames must be completely enclosed on whatever you're using to cook.

