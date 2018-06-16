A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an intoxicated driver Friday evening, according to the City of San Marcos.

San Marcos Police said the 48-year-old male victim of Kyle, Texas was walking along the sidewalk at the intersection of Riverside Drive at West Interstate-35 when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota van around 7 pm Friday.

Witnesses said the van jumped the curb before striking the pedestrian.

The driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene and lost control of his vehicle again before jumping another curb and striking a tree,

Witnesses helped him out of the vehicle and held him at the scene until police arrived. He was taken into custody and given a blood test where they determined he was intoxicated. He was booked into Hays County Jail on Intoxication Manslaughter.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Tyrus Dennis Piano.

