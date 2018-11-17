Austin police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after finding his truck inside of a business in Central Austin early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the report of a crash on 29th and Guadalupe Street, near the University of Texas at Austin campus, just after 3 a.m. There, police found the front portion of a truck inside of the building.

It's not known exactly which business was impacted, but it is near the Juiceland and Al's Formal Wear.

Austin authorities said no one was inside the building at the time of the crash and the driver is expected to be OK.

