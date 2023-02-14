Levels at Jacob's Well and Lake Travis remain low as drought continues

Lake Travis is 21 feet lower than last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drought conditions are continuing to impact bodies of water in Central Texas.

Water levels at Lake Travis are 21 feet lower than last year and nearly 29 feet lower than average numbers for January. The lake is 46% full.



On Tuesday, Ken McGarry was out on his boat. He is not a fan of the drought.

"It sucks. It sucks, but we still have water,” said McGarry.

He said sometimes you need to be careful with your boat.

"You have to kind of know where you are going, otherwise you could hit something," he said.

Levels also remain low at Jacob's Well in Hays County.

"We are still in drought. Jacob’s Well is still barely flowing," said founder and Executive Director of the Watershed Association in Wimberly David Baker.

He said there is a bit of good news as water has started flowing at Jacob’s Well for the first time since August.

"It is getting up to half of a cubit foot, .6 cubic feet per second. That's a fraction of what it should be," said Baker.

But Baker said it's still considerably lower than usual. He said they need about 15 inches of rain to catch up.

Baker believes Jacob’s Well needs to be at least 2 cubic feet second in order for it open for swimming in the spring. Swimming usually starts in May, but that decision is ultimately made by the County.

"Take a lot rainfall and people really diligent about conservation, and I am optimistic. I want to see people enjoy that place. It’s become such an iconic place for people to visit," said Baker.

McGarry is also hoping to see some rain soon at Lake Travis so that it can fill up again.

