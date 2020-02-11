DRONE VIDEO: SAFD rescues riders who were stuck on top of SeaWorld roller coaster for hours

The Wave Breaker coaster appears to have stalled at its peak over the water, which SeaWorld says is 61 feet high.

SAN ANTONIO — Some SeaWorld guests got way more of a ride than they expected on the “Wave Breaker Rescue Coaster” this afternoon when they had to be rescued by the San Antonio Fire Department.

The call for help went out just before 1pm when about a dozen people riding the three-year-old attraction were stranded on a very tall section of the ride.

The SeaWorld website says the tallest peak on the ride is 61 feet above the park’s lake and when everything is going well, guests can zip along at 44 miles per hour.

We’ve asked the park what happened and we haven’t heard back from them -but we know the fire department sent their technical rescue squad for the high altitude effort.

The firefighters gingerly brought the riders down, safely, one by one.

With patience and the help of a very long ladder, everyone was rescued from the “Rescue Coaster,” but the effort took several hours.