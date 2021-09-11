Driver takes off after crashing into man on a New Braunfels highway, killing him, police say

The suspect's vehicle is reportedly a silver 4-door Dodge Neon.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Interstate 35 North at Highway 46 in the northbound lanes.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-wheeler pulled over on the shoulder of the highway. The driver of that 18-wheeler, a 54-year-old man from Dale, Texas, had been hit and killed by a vehicle as he was standing by the trailer.

The suspect's vehicle is reportedly a silver 4-door Dodge Neon. Police said the driver of this vehicle attempted to swerve away from the trailer, but hit the victim as he was standing near the back left corner of the trailer.

The driver of the sedan did not stop to render aid and now the New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle. Police said the vehicle could be a 2001 to 2005 model. The car will have significant damage to the right back passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4100.

NBPD Seeking Tips on Location of Suspect Vehicle In Hit and Run Fatality Accident The New Braunfels Police Department... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Saturday, September 11, 2021