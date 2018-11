JARRELL, Texas — It's hard to believe anyone survived the rollover crash that occurred in Jarrell on Sunday morning.

These are the pictures the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweeted out from the crash.

WilCo Sheriff's PIO Twitter

The car is barely recognizable, but amazingly, the driver only got minor injuries.

The wreck happened at about 4:40 a.m. near the Ronald Reagan exit. The road was temporarily blocked, but has now been cleared.

There is no word yet on the cause.

