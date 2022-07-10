Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

x
According to the ATCEMS, after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. 

Once on the scene, medics discovered the driver of the rolled over vehicle to be unconscious. 

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.

