Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp.

Once on the scene, medics discovered the driver of the rolled over vehicle to be unconscious.

According to the ATCEMS, after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.