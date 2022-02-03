Driver crashes car into Austin home

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither of the home's occupants were injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a home on Billbrook Place.

Police said at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the driver ran off the road, knocked down trees and slammed into the home, hitting the staircase. Most of the car became lodged inside the home.

The two occupants of the home, who were asleep upstairs, were not injured. However, firefighters did have to rescue them because the car hit the stairs and they couldn't climb down on their own.

The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police said he will be tested to see if he was driving under the influence.

No additional information is available at this time.