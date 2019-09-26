AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been charged with DWI after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this week in South Austin.

The incident happened on Monday around 8:20 p.m. at the 9000 block of South Congress Avenue.

Police said Debrah Callison, 69, was driving a white 2018 Toyota RAV-4, traveling southbound in the outside lane, when she struck Christian Livingston, 26.

Debrah Callison

Austin Police Department

Investigators said Livingston was walking in the roadway rather than on the east curb line sidewalk available to him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Callison remained on the scene. Police said she was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. No other charges were expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512) 974-8544.

