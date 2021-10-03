Driver arrested after car stops on MetroRail tracks Saturday night

Police responded to the incident around 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Capital Metro.

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver was arrested after a car was driven onto the MetroRail tracks at the train station in Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

Train service was not impacted by the car, and the vehicle was later removed from the tracks. Photos on social media showed the car being winched from the tracks by a tow truck.

I think my train is gonna be delayed 😳 pic.twitter.com/NBw6V9zg9g — Larissa 🎃 (@larissa__eve) October 3, 2021

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.