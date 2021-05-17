Small fire reported at The Driskill hotel in Downtown Austin

The AFD said the fire was put out by a sprinkler system inside the hotel.

AUSTIN, Texas — A small fire at the historic Driskill hotel in Downtown Austin was extinguished Monday morning.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire was put out by a sprinkler system inside the hotel.

At 7:35 a.m., AFD crews were on the scene working to control smoke and water damage. The Austin Fire Department told KVUE the room where the fire started was occupied, but they can't find the guest that was staying there. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

Bill Figueroa of Tucson, Arizona, was staying at the hotel when the fire broke out. He said he could smell the fire as an alert went out over the intercom, urging all guests to leave the hotel. He said water came pouring into his hotel room.

He reported he was staying on the ninth floor, one floor below the small fire that broke out in a room.

"I have no shoes, my wife is in her pajamas, and this has been an Austin nightmare," he said in a video he sent to KVUE while sitting at a cafe outside the historic hotel.

The entire hotel was evacuated, but guests have been allowed back in, except for those on the 10th floor.