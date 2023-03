Austin police are searching for a suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing on Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Driskill and Rainey streets just after 10:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for potentially serious injuries.

Police said there's no threat to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

No other information is available at this time.