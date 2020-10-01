DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — There are many things we learn in high school that we forget, but a teacher of the Gifted Geometry class in Dripping Springs is hoping to help some of her kids remember her class.

High school math class might be just that for many of us. But in Kristin Iglesias's Gifted Geometry class, her goal is to help her students remember by getting them out of the classroom.

For their first semester final, the students designed the puzzles and clues that make up the room they built in the counselor's office.

After making final preparations for their "sunken submarine," the first group tried their luck.

"You are now drifting aimlessly, the lights have gone out and the oxygen is now running out," explained Jaiden Stankerz to the participants who were testing the room out.

Starting off in the dark, they use a flashlight to find any clues.

"Splashing waves, smashing seas, bringing sailors to their knees as they struggle to save one life, hoping and praying help arrives," one student read in the room.

"We came up with a lot of puzzles," said Lucas Perez, a freshman who helped design the room. "It was really cool because what you worked really hard on they appreciate, and it was nice to feel that appreciation."

But this all started with a teacher wanting more.

"Thinking in a different way – that's really what I want my students to get out of my class," said Iglesias. "I feel like sometimes when you give students the chance, they surprise you."

Now she's giving those students a reason not to forget math class.

