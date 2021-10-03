City hall in Dripping Springs vandalized with racist messaging, officials say

The City said offensive, racist wording was spray-painted on outside walls of the building.

The city hall building in Dripping Springs was vandalized with graffiti overnight Wednesday, according to local officials.

The City said offensive, racist wording was spray-painted on the outside walls of the building. The graffiti incident is being investigated by the Hays County Sherriff's Office, City officials said.

“We are deeply concerned about this vandalism. The City Council and our City employees have always supported all people of every culture, background, and race and we do not tolerate behavior that perpetuates hate against any individual or group," said Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds Jr.

City officials said they were working to remove the graffiti from the building on Wednesday morning. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is being asked to call the Hays County Sherriff’s office at 512-393-7800.