LEANDER, Texas — "Drag Queen Story Hour" is over for good in Leander after the city council voted to stop renting out rooms to public groups at the library.

Just before midnight Thursday, the council voted 5-2 to change the meeting room rental policy.

Mayor Troy Hill voted in favor of stopping room rentals due to the amount of money it cost the City following recent protests of the controversial program.

"We brought in $1,800 in rental fees and spent $20,000 in security. That's not good math to me," Mayor Hill said.

Councilmember Jason Shaw said this was a difficult decision for him, but he ultimately agrees with Mayor Hill and feels it's the best way to protect the City.

"There are people trying to tear our city apart. And if we continue to rent they are going to keep probing it," Shaw said.

RELATED:

‘We looked terrible’: Leander still considering policy changes after drag queen event makes national news

‘Leander Family Pride Festival’ draws supporters, protests outside the library

Leander Public Library will be closed Saturday for 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

Councilmembers Kathryn Pantalion-Parker and Christine Sederquist opposed Thursday's decision.

"We don't have a recreation center. We don't have another meeting space. I think it's a shame to take it away from the public," Sederquist said.

Pantalion-Parker said that it's unfortunate that everyone is being punished because just a few people can't "play nice" in the sandbox.

Thursday's vote came after the City of Leander canceled the controversial "Drag Queen Story Hour" event back in June.

WATCH: Leander Public Library pride event draws protesters

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of putting camera in neighbors' bathroom has multiple victims, police say

23-year-old arrested after bringing loaded semi-automatic rifle, pistol to Pease Park

Man admits to punching, hitting woman with rock at southwest Austin park: Affidavit

Texas receiver Joshua Moore facing weapons charge