Uvalde school district officials to discuss retirement options for superintendent

The district trustees will meet on Monday to discuss retirement options for Hal Harrell. There is no timeline on when the retirement will take place, Harrell said.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated ISD school trustees will be considering retirement options for Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to a letter Harrell addressed to school district staff members.

The Uvalde Leader-News tweeted Friday that the trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss Harrell's options, but there is no timeline at this point.

On Friday, the entire UCISD police force was put on suspension "for a period of time."

In a letter addressed to staff, Harrell confirmed there will be a closed session to address the retirement options.

The letter then went on to say: "UCISD has the most resilient and dedicated staff and I know you will continue to support and love our kids until and after my retirement date."

The school district's agenda includes an item to address retirement options.

Officers currently employed with Uvalde CISD will fill other roles in the district, according to a district news release Friday morning. The district also said that Ken Mueller, director of student services, has elected to retire. This comes after both Mueller and Lt. Miguel Hernandez were placed on administrative leave.