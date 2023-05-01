DPS searching for driver responsible for killing motorcyclist, fleeing scene

DPS troopers said the car fled the scene of the crash dragging the motorcycle for approximately 3 miles.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Travis County on Saturday night.

DPS said the incident happened around 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of US 183 and FM 973.

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on US 183 when he was struck by a car. He was ejected from the motorcycle and later died at the scene, DPS said.

The car fled the scene of the crash, dragging the motorcycle underneath the front of the vehicle for approximately 3 miles south before entering the ramp to Toll-45.

A plastic piece of a GM headlamp was found at the scene of the crash, according to DPS troopers. Information provided by a witness on the scene shows a possible 2014 to 2018 Cadillac Escalade dragging the motorcycle and creating sparks underneath the vehicle.

The driver failed to stop and render aid.