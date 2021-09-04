Brazos Industrial Park shooting victims released from the hospital, others remain critical

The Bryan Police Department identified the person who was killed as Timothy Smith, 40, of Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: April 9, 2021, 12:50 p.m.

Bryan police have released updated conditions of the victims who were hurt in yesterday's shooting at the Brazos County Industrial Park.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, one victim has been discharged from the hospital. Two others are now in stable condition and one person remains in critical condition.

Texas DPS said Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar remains in stable condition after he was allegedly shot by the gunman. Trooper Tovar is from the Madisonville area.

February 9th, 10 a.m.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition this morning after he was shot yesterday pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville @TexasHwyPatrol Office remains in critical but stable condition @StJoseph_Health in Bryan. We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Texas DPS tweeted out the identification of Rojas Tovar this morning adding that he currently remains at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

At a press conference yesterday, Texas DPS officials confirmed a trooper was rushed into surgery and that the trooper was in stable condition.