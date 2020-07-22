DPS offers reward for information on suspects involved in crimes at Capitol protest

Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering cash rewards of up to $1,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a reward for information on suspects involved in crimes committed during protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30.

DPS is asking for the public’s help in locating 10 unidentified people wanted on misdemeanor and/or felony charges, including riot, criminal mischief (vandalism), assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and interfering with public duties.

On Wednesday, DPS shared images of the suspects gathered by special agents and crime analysts. The investigation has already led to the arrest of seven individuals on felony and misdemeanor charges, in connection with crimes that occurred at the protests.

RELATED:

Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of the 10 suspects charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those charged with a misdemeanor.

To receive the reward, tipsters must provide information through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.

More information can be found on the DPS website.