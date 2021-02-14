DPS: Multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers reported on I-20 in Smith County

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers blocking both east and westbound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 557 (Jim Hogg Road exit).

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has now closed I-20 in both directions from US 69 to Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County due to multiple vehicles stranded, including several 18-wheelers.

"DPS said trucks are not able to make the hilly areas of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties and wants motorists to avoid the area," TxDOT said in a press release. "Motorists are urged to stay home."

