DPS: Multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers reported on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers blocking both east and westbound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 557 (Jim Hogg Road exit).
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has now closed I-20 in both directions from US 69 to Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County due to multiple vehicles stranded, including several 18-wheelers.
"DPS said trucks are not able to make the hilly areas of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties and wants motorists to avoid the area," TxDOT said in a press release. "Motorists are urged to stay home."
Winter Driving Tips
- If you must drive, check the weather forecast on the CBS19 mobile app before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
- Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
- Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
- If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.