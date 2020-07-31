6 more arrested over crimes committed during Capitol protests in May

DPS is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for help in identifying other suspects.

AUSTIN, Texas — Six more people have been arrested in relation to crimes committed during protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30 and 31, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Friday.

The arrests range from felony criminal mischief to riot and follow several other arrests earlier this month related to incidents at the protests. DPS has offered cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information on suspects involved in crimes at the Capitol building.

DPS said Friday’s arrests were the result of an extensive investigation by special agents working to identify subjects allegedly involved in violent and destructive behavior.

Those facing charges include:

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring. DPS said Ali was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for allegedly pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds and refusing to leave. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail, DPS said.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts – one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway – for allegedly throwing water bottles at troopers and illegally blocking Interstate Highway 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple was arrested on July 24 by the Temple Police Department for one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot, for allegedly damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot, in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot where a DPS trooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

DPS said it is still appealing to the public for help in locating several others allegedly involved in other crimes during the protests at the Capitol in May.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone charged with a felony, or $500 for anyone charged with a misdemeanor.

To view photos or submit an anonymous tip, visit the DPS website.