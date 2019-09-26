LEANDER, Texas — There are some stories that make you proud of your community. This one not only does that – it will make you proud of our country and proves that time can sometimes be the greatest act of kindness.

Death has a way of bringing people together, even perfect strangers.

"I don't know a lot about him," said Warren Longacre, Patriot Guard Riders captain. "I wish I did."

"I didn't know Mark personally," said Rick Mitchell, U.S. Submarine Veterans Base Commander.

Dozens of people packed into the Beck Funeral Home in Leander on Thursday to pay their respects to 58-year-old Mark Walker, a U.S. Navy veteran – not because they knew him, but because they didn't.

"Word is Mark didn't have any family and we're here to show Mark did have family – there's a whole bunch of brothers out here," said Mitchell.

RELATED: New UT Austin institute supports military and veteran families

All of this started with one man.

"I don't know how Mr. Walker lived his life but I know for six years he served our nation, and I really think this is about honoring a man who honored our nation," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

When Gravell found out the six-year submarine sonar operator would be cremated and buried without a formal funeral, he called for help, and it flooded in from as far away as Washington state – perfect strangers with a perfect plan, determined not to let a veteran's life slip by unnoticed.



"I think Mr. Walker is going to be an example of the very best we have to offer here in Central Texas," said Gravell.

It was a final act of kindness for a man who spent years serving our country.

A friend from Wisconsin sent a letter to Judge Gravell after hearing what was happening, telling him Walker always placed his love of God, his shipmates and his country before himself, and he was so proud to be a Texan.

That friend wrote, "God bless my friend and one final salute."

Since 2015 the Unaccompanied Veterans Program has ensured nearly 100 veterans have proper military funerals in Texas.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Greg Kelley attorney questions why appeal is lingering

3 weeks on the job, Austin's new homeless officer says she sees a good path forward

Bullies beat 3rd grader unconscious at Tomball school, family says