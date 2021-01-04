Rescue underway: Window washer 'dangling' in Downtown Austin now safe

Reports came in around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday of a window washer “dangling from an emergency rope” at the 100 block of Colorado St.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Downtown Austin involving a window washer.

Reports came in around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday of a window washer “dangling from an emergency rope” at the 100 block of Colorado St.

Rescuers were attempting to access the person, ATCEMS said. KVUE can confirm the person is now safe on a balcony after dangling from the 33rd floor.

No other information is available at this time.