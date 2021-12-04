x
Crews work to repair water main break along E. Cesar Chavez in Downtown Austin

Austin Water said E. Cesar Chavez Street is closed between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard so crews can work on the repairs.
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water is working to repair a water main break in the area of E. Cesar Chavez Street on Saturday.

In order to complete the work, E. Cesar Chavez Street is closed between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Detours are also in place around the area.

The water provider said Saturday evening that crews had isolated the problem and were working to complete the repairs "as quickly and safely as possible."

"We hop to finish as soon as we can this evening," Austin Water said in a tweet

The water provider first reported the break Friday morning, saying the street would be closed to begin repairs on the 24-inch water main.

The break has left two hotels in the area without water, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Four Seasons and the Line Hotel were both reportedly without water.

Drivers in the area are urged to navigate the area with caution.

