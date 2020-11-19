Share Your Good News | Downtown Austin visitors spread positivity

We all need to take a look at some good news and positivity. That's why Hank Cavagnaro went downtown and asked people to share some good news and positivity.

AUSTIN, Texas — Positivity. It's something we all need from time to time.

That's why we've asked Hank Cavagnaro to go back out and asked people again if they're willing to share some good news.

"It's called Share Your Good News. The whole idea is we go and ask people to share any good news and positivity. It sounds like 2020 has been a good year for you actually," I asked a photographer taking pictures for an engagement shoot.

"There are always blessings in the curse," said Samuel Miller, with Third Eye Samuel. "There's always a silver lining, and if you can shift your attention and hyperfocus on those things, it will typically alleviate all the negative elements of any story. I now have a successful and full-time wedding photography and videography business. My partner in business and life, we work together at all the weddings and all the things that we do."

"We're also halfway through building a van together to travel the world," said Karly Wenzel, Miller's partner.

"2020 was a good year for us," said Kirti Mistry.

"We're getting married next month," added Mistry's fiance, Parenn Mulji.

"Congratulations! First let's start with that," Cavagnaro said. "There's probably been some difficulties planning a wedding with everything, so up in the air."

"Especially because we're doing the long-distance thing, so it's been kind of hard to plan all of it, but I think it's worked out pretty well," said Mistry.

"You can't take anything for granted and you can't ever assume to know what's coming for you in life and when it's going to come," added Miller.

"We do a lot of slacklining, so ideally we'll travel around to amazing highline spots," said Wenzel. "We just manifested this business with hard work and effort and just, like, having the time to focus on it."

"To be kind and be positive and be honest, and all the best things will manifest for you and everyone around you," said Miller.

"Do you still think there's good news out there?" I asked.

"Absolutely, and I'm living proof of it," said Miller. "I know that if it's where I am then it's got to be somewhere else."

"Yeah, yeah, and we've been doing weddings, we've been kind of surrounded by people who good things are happening for them," said Wenzel.

"Balance of being as careful as possible and still just making the most of it," said Mistry and Mulji. "Finding the silver lining in whatever you're doing."