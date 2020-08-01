AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Downtown Austin on Wednesday morning that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. near Fourth Street and Trinity Street.

A man in his 30s was taken to a local trauma facility with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said no arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact police at (512) 974-5245 and reference incident #20-0080660.

