Police search for 3 suspects accused of shooting, robbing gas station clerk in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three suspects accused of an aggravated robbery in Downtown Austin on Wednesday.

According to police, the three suspects entered the Shell gas station at 31 N. Interstate Hwy. 35 around 11 p.m. and held the clerk at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the clerk was shot, police said.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, a light gray Nike Jordan hoodie, gray pants and black Jordan shoes with white trim. The suspect was carrying a black semi-automatic firearm.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, black pants with white writing all over them and black socks with black slides.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored bandana over his face, a gray zip-up hoodie, black over-sized shorts and gray socks with white Nike slides.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS or using the new Crime Stoppers app.