AUSTIN, Texas — Downtown Austin safety has been a major topic of conversation ever since Austin leaders made changes to the homeless ordinances. But the Downtown Austin Alliance wants to remind people how they can help.

If you are walking downtown and feeling unsafe, you can call and get a safety escort from a downtown ambassador. The ambassador can walk with you from one point to another in the downtown area.

Downtown residents said they like the idea, especially for those who have to work late into the night.

"If you get stuck late downtown like working late, especially in the winter months, it's kind of uncomfortable walking home because I don't always know how late I'm going to have to stay and it gets darker a lot earlier. So I think it sounds like a great idea," said Corri Johnson.

This service is available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

If you'd like for a downtown ambassador to walk with you, call contact them at 512-937-7422. The ambassadors also help with public litter or waste, graffiti removal, sidewalk-cleaning issues, general information, flat tires and battery jumps.

You can also apply to become a downtown ambassador if you're interested.

