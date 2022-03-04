x
Investigation launched after series of overdoses in Downtown Austin overnight

Officials said at least 12 people were transported and two people died.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a series of overdoses occurred overnight.

On Friday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed there were a total of seven incidents in the downtown area, with 12 people taken to hospitals. Two people died on the scene.

ATCEMS said the overdoses all happened between midnight and 7 a.m., and they all appear to be connected from a "medical standpoint." Medics said the signs and symptoms were all similar.

Officials are expected to release more information later Friday afternoon. Check back for updates.

