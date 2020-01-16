AUSTIN, Texas — Some Downtown Austin residents are without power Thursday.

Austin Energy said Thursday afternoon on Twitter that it is "experiencing a network issue" that's affecting several blocks downtown.

"Initial information indicates a non-Austin Energy crew damaged a line," the service said. "Our crews are currently assessing the situation and working to make repairs."

After initially predicting at 1:30 p.m. restoration time, Austin Energy later updated the estimated time to 2:30 p.m.

The outage is around 11th Street to MLK Boulevard and Rio Grande to Red River streets.

Austin Energy expects the power to be restored at 2:30 p.m.

