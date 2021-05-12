Austin police officer T-bones vehicle in Downtown Austin

The APD has not said what led to the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash on Wednesday morning involving one of its officers.

The APD said the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and Lavaca Street. An APD officer, who had someone in custody in the back of their patrol vehicle, T-boned another car with four people inside, the department said.

The person who was in custody has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to APD. The APD said the officer also suffered minor injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, the APD has not said what led to the crash.