First responders working to rescue man from Downtown Austin crane

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are working to rescue a man after he climbed a crane in Downtown Austin early Monday morning.

An Austin Police Department (APD) officer confirmed to KVUE that a man climbed up on a crane at a construction site near Seventh and Guadalupe streets at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and was dangling over the edge. APD said the man is not a construction worker.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:10 a.m. that the man had been brought back over the railing by Austin Fire Department (AFD) and APD crews. As of 7:24 a.m., ATCEMS medics had also climbed the crane to help treat the man and get him ready to be brought down.

ATCEMS said the primary extrication plane is to use the crane and its operator to lower the man once crews are able.

#BREAKING: Austin police and fire fighters are working to get a man down from a crane in a construction site near 7th and Guadalupe St. Officers on scene say the man was dangling from the crane, now crews are working to get him down. pic.twitter.com/Wr4FqqDbZP — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 11, 2023

ATCEMS said portions of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets are shut down as crews continue to respond to this incident. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

