AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a public forum addressing the recent camping and sit/lie ordinances that went into effect at the beginning of this month.

The panelists included Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, Veronica Briseño of the City of Austin Interim Homeless Strategy Office, and Bill Brice, Vice President Investor Relations for Downtown Austin Alliance.

The panel was held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church located at 200 E. Eighth Street.

RELATED:

What Mayor Adler learned about homelessness on his LA, Seattle tour

City of Austin continues underpass cleanups despite new homeless ordinances

Attendance was open to all, but those interested in attending were required to RSVP.

The Downtown Austin Alliance works with key downtown stakeholders to advance the collective vision for the future of Downtown Austin. The alliance is engaged in dozens of projects and issues that contribute to the safety, cleanliness and appeal of Downtown Austin to residents, employees and visitors.

You can watch a portion of the event here:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria

Woman says she was viciously attacked while tubing in New Braunfels

Grand Prairie 21-year-old deals with loss of entire family to alleged drunk driver