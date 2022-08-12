x
Update: I-35 reopens after downed line brings traffic to standstill in San Marcos

All lanes in both directions are back open.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A downed telecommunications line caused traffic problems on Interstate 35 in San Marcos on Friday.

The San Marcos Police Department reported around 3:40 p.m. that all lanes on I-35 had reopened after crews along with SMPD and the San Marcos Fire Department lifted the downed line from the roadway.

The City of San Marcos first said all lanes both northbound and southbound were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down the line.

By 2:50 p.m., officials said crews were still on the scene and were working to reopen the road "as quickly as possible."

Video shared by San Marcos Daily Record editor Nick Castillo showed traffic at a standstill.

The road was reported as fully open around 3:40 p.m.

UPDATE - I-35 HAS REOPENED: Thanks to the quick work and collaboration of SMTX Utilities, TxDOT, HERO, the San Marcos...

Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Friday, August 12, 2022

